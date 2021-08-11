Vintage 2020 will go down in history not only for a lockdown harvest on Waiheke, but also for producing some of the best wine in decades. Accolades have been pouring in for island producers, including Dish magazine’s expert panel tasting of New Zealand’s best big reds.

Mudbrick Vineyard’s reserve blend of merlot, petit verdot, cabernet sauvignon and malbec scored a unanimous gold medal right from the get-go and went on to beat the competition in every round to claim the top spot. Man O’ War’s Island Blend also scored gold and took third place.

Congratulating Mudbrick’s newest release, judge Yvonne Lorkin said: ‘’Wow, wow and triple wow! With its glossy, bright colour, powerful perfume and a palate absolutely heaving with complex dark plum and berry bodaciousness, this wine scored a unanimous gold. It’s simply unputdownable.”• Liza Hamilton

