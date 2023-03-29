Acclaimed Waiheke illustrator Sue Wickison worked around the clock this week to finish her final painting before flying to London to open her Plants of the Qur’an exhibition at the world-famous Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, on Saturday 1 April.

Eighteen-hour days have been typical in the run-up to the show, as Sue finalised illustrations ranging from tiny mustard seeds to majestic palms, before flying out on Tuesday.

Speaking to Gulf News before her departure, Sue laughed and said she still has to pinch herself to check she isn’t dreaming.

• Liza Hamilton

