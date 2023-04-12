Music-lovers soaked up the sun and sounds of Waiheke Jazz Festival over Easter weekend, with a host of local and international acts selling out venues around the island and turning up the volume in Oneroa Village with free outdoor gigs.

Highlights included Hello Sailor, Hipstamatics, White Chapel Jak, PJ Koopman, George Washingmachine and 70s glam rock band Space Waltz.

Festival organiser and Nairobi Trio frontman John Quigley said the weekend was a success with a resurgence to previous highs.

