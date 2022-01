Are you kina to cool off with a spot of underwater gardening this summer?

Waiheke Kelp Gardeners is gearing up for another season of diving and snorkelling for kina (sea urchins) and learning how to regenerate inshore coastal areas.

Ocean-loving volunteers can help out, and there’s no cost to participate, although registration with Waiheke Dive and Snorkel is essential.

