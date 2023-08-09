Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced plans to ban bottom trawling from several areas in the Hauraki Gulf. Hipkins announced the plan at Tamaki Yacht Club in Auckland on Wednesday morning. With him were Conservation Minister Willow-Jean Prime and Oceans and Fisheries Minister Rachel Brooking.

The ban will be put in place with a bill introduced to parliament but it will not be passed before the October election.

The plan includes 19 new marine protection areas for the Hauraki Gulf. The protections will include bans on bottom trawling and Danish seining in five areas, and increasing marine protection areas to 18 percent of the Gulf, up from 6 percent now, said Hipkins at the meeting.

“The Hauraki Gulf/Tīkapa Moana is an absolute treasure and needs to be protected for the enjoyment of future generations,” said Hipkins. “We know action is needed now. Today’s announcement follows years of careful work and extensive consultation, and strikes a good balance.” • Silvia Massa

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!