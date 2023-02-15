Good Morning America filmed a segment on Waiheke Island on Saturday 28 January for anchor Robin Roberts’ Aotearoa New Zealand feature. Gabrielle Young, who runs local regenerative tourism business Terra and Tide, was interviewed by the production crew on some of the island’s strong coastal outlooks. Millions of viewers on the other side of the world followed Robin’s ‘bucket list’ trip on the popular ABC News show, which highlighted our country as a highly desirable visitor destination offering adventure, natural wonders and Māori culture.

Gabrielle’s segment was the first 30 seconds of the 3 February seven-minute broadcast, titled The Stunning Sights You Can See By Foot. 10 of her friends were conjured up at the last minute as walkers for the shoot at Mudbrick vineyard and the western headlands coastal tracks. “We were supposed to film the day before but it got cancelled due to bad weather. When they called the next morning to say it could now go ahead, I had to put the call out for available talent,” she says. Gabrielle’s message of conservation came through strong and clear. “When we look after our natural world, the more we can share it with visitors,” she says.