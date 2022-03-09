Golf club venue for Rotary fundraiser

After making the hard decision to postpone the Onetangi Beach Races due to Covid restrictions, the Rotary Club of Waiheke needed to find an alternative way to fundraise to support their many youth and community-focused projects.

Fortunately, the Waiheke Golf Club had a community day available on 18 February and allowed the Rotarians the exclusive use. Covid restrictions allowed for 100 people or fewer in attendance.

Sealegs came on board as the major sponsor, supplying a 7.4-metre “golf buggy”, modelled in the form of their latest electric Sealegs, perfect for ferrying golfers, hackers and cold refreshments on a beautiful day for golf. There were plenty of great prizes on offer, including a day fishing for four with Sir Graham Henry and Anthony McNamara.

Waiheke Rotary appreciate the support of sponsors, players and weather gods after Cyclone Dovi forced the cancellation of this years’ Onetangi Beach Races. • Jim Birchall