Get out and under the waves in Enclosure Bay

A sure sign of summer is the release of the annual calendar for the Waiheke instalments of Experiencing Marine Reserves’ introduction events to our big blue backyard.

A repeat of the Te Matuku Paddle day is in the works at the moment and the date for the first snorkel day at Enclosure Bay has now been set with Waiheke residents being told to get in early to make the most of their priority registration.

The event, which is funded by the Waiheke Local Board and The Bobby Stafford-Bush Foundation, will take place over three “rotations” on Saturday 8 January: 10am to 11.30am; 11.30am to 1pm and 1pm to 2.30pm

There’s also a provisional back-up date of Saturday 23 of April in case of cancellation and registrations are essential.

The new “traffic light” Covid regulations mean organisers have made some slight changes to past years’ events, including the use of vaccination certificates and photo ID for all those aged 12 and older.

“We can’t wait to reconnect with you all and to help you explore our big blue backyard,” organisers say.

