Future of golf course and sports park debated

Residents will have their say on Auckland Council’s Draft Reserve Management Plan, a long-running process that will determine the future of the island’s golf course and sports facilities.

The Waiheke Local Board will discuss updates and the content of the draft plan at their office in 10 Belgium Street, Ostend, at 10am on Friday, 29 July. The board has delegated responsibility for the development of a Rangihoua Reserve and Onetangi Sports Park Management Plan to the Rangihoua and Onetangi Sports Park Reserve Management Plan Development Committee. What to do with the land, partially occupied by the Waiheke Golf Club, has been a politically charged issue on the island for over a decade. Opinions are divided over future use, including the golf club’s ambition to expand their course to 18 holes from its current nine. Conversely, some locals feel the land should be opened to the greater community for a wider range of uses, set out in an original plan for the area a decade ago. • Jim Birchall

