Artworks Theatre is inviting old chums to hear the music play again when the Waiheke Cabaret returns for Labour Day weekend.

Back in May, Artworks held a three-night cabaret-themed showcase of Waiheke’s musical and poetic talent – headlined by American musician Amanda Palmer, who was living on the island at the time, and former New Zealand Poet Laureate Selina Tusitala Marsh, among others.

Artworks theatre and event co-ordinator Katherine Kearsley says it was both a fundraiser for the theatre and a farewell party for Amanda Palmer, before she moved back to the United States. It went so well Artworks has decided to make it a regular event. Although Katherine is still working out the details: “We might do it once a year, or we might do it twice a year, but I love any excuse to dress up and sing and I’m going to be performing in it as well.”

Well-known Auckland ‘drag king’ Hugo Grrrl will MC the next Waiheke Cabaret, with vintage vocal trio The Madeleines headlining with a three-song set. • Paul Mitchell

