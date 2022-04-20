Fun in the sun with Waiheke Surf Club’s annual Little Nippers’ Carnival

Waiheke Surf Club celebrated the end of another great summer on the island with their annual Little Nippers Carnival and prizegiving at Onetangi Beach on Sunday 10 April. Nearly 100 children and their families played games, raced in the surf and scoffed down burgers and drinks from the free barbecue before the children recieved their awards for the summer and the days’ competitions – with Olympic gold medalist and ex-Little Nipper Caitlin Regal helping hand out the awards.

Adele Weston, head coach of Junior Surf said it was wonderful to have Caitlin there to inspire the young nippers and also to show them where surf lifesaving can lead them. Caitlin also had her gold medal on hand and some youngsters even got to try it out for size.

The carnival was extra special for Skye Quax, since it was also her 12th birthday and her mother Lauretta Goode and her three-year-old sister cheered her on from the shore and sidelines as she competed. • Paul Mitchell