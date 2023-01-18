Five Fullers ferries were cancelled on Tuesday morning this week due to mechanical or equipment failures as continued cancellations and delays of Fullers 360 ferries have left tourists and residents of Waiheke standing in long queues in all weathers. A spokesperson from Auckland Transport told media that a sequence of overheating, cracked pipes, an electrical failure and bilgewater problems across five boats accounted for the cancellations.

Later that evening at Auckland firefighters were called to the Downtown ferry terminal after reports of a generator room fire on a Fullers vessel. In a media statement Fullers chief executive Michael Horne says there wasn’t actually a fire, and the alarms were set off by an issue with the ship’s exhaust system but it was an “isolated incident”.

