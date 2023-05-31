When Waiheke’s Wahine Toa 10s had to make the tough call and default another game due to injuries and lack of player availability, their host and opponent Glenfield’s coach and manager called and offered some of their players for a friendly match.

Heading over with only eight players, Waiheke was warmly welcomed to Glenfield’s club and quickly got to know the two players on loan before what captain Anna Engels says was an epic game of rugby. “It was great to see the women out there, enjoying themselves, learning and gaining a whole lot of confidence,” she says.

