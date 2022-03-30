The Island Coaches Collective returns next week with its free Sunday series running every second Sunday of the month.

The collective’s Mel Burdett says that following last week’s announcement of changes to vaccine pass rules, and after consulting with the library, they can return to meeting in-person in the library but with compulsory mask use.

Mel says the collective asked regular participants what their preferred format was for the session and responses were “as widely spread as you can imagine”. So the collective decided to be courageous, staying true to its topic for this month’s session of Courage In Uncertainty, and for the first time the session will run both in-person and online.

She says participants of previous coaching events have contributed ideas towards this year’s Sunday series.

“Based on those contributions, the ICC has created a year’s worth of opportunity for the Waiheke community to regenerate, refresh or reboot.”

Mel is joined by Leslie Hamilton in hosting the session, which will be held from 1pm to 3.30pm on Sunday 10 April. She asks participants to arrive a few minutes early, with pen and paper for journaling and the courage to enjoy themselves.

“When you opt to participate via zoom, you will still have the option to meet in smaller groups on the screen to connect with others. There will be a good pause in between as well to stretch your legs.”

Everybody is welcome but as spaces in the library are limited, participants should register for this free event by email to iccwaiheke@gmail.com by 9 April to reserve their live or online spot.

Mask use is compulsory in the library and physical distancing is to be respected, says Mel.

• Erin Johnson