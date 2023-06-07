Waiheke led the way with Auckland’s first fleet of electric buses, now Waiheke Bus Company’s dog-friendly policy has inspired Auckland Transport chiefs to roll out a similar policy cityside.

A trial has been adopted on buses allowing larger dogs of all breeds onboard throughout Tamaki Makaurau until 16 July (smaller pets in carriers are already allowed on).

Luke Clarke, Auckland Transport’s Improvement Delivery Lead says Waiheke has led the way when it comes to allowing pets on buses in the region.

“Waiheke buses have allowed pets on buses for several years,” he told Gulf News.

