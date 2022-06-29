School principals say they have been challenged by a wave of illness affecting students and staff.

Waiheke High School principal Mikaere October says illness has swept through the school’s student cohort all term but has increased with the colder weather. Staff have also been heavily impacted, he says.

Some of the illness is due to Covid but many other illnesses have also been reported, he says.

The school has been calling on its relieving pool and teachers have been covering other lessons. The school has mostly been able to keep classes running but did resort to senior students working from home two weeks ago, he says.

“We asked Year 12 and 13 students to work from home for three days two weeks ago. There are other schools in Auckland who have been rostering home all term.”

Te Huruhi Primary School’s new principal Kate Surgison says attendance has been lower than normally expected, due to Covid, colds and flu.

She says the school is grateful that families are keeping unwell children at home.

• Erin Johnson

