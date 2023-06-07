Five Waiheke Islanders were included on the 2023 King’s Honour list of 182 newly minted knights, dames, companions, officers and members on Monday.

Michelle Hooper, tournament organiser of last year’s women’s Rugby World Cup, was awarded Member of the Order for her contribution to sport. Charlotte Lockhart was awarded Member of the Order for services to business and philanthropy. Queen’s Service Medals were awarded to Catriona McDonald Foster for services to nursing and Ngaio Lewis for services to charitable fundraising. Colin Jones was awarded Officer of the Order for services to the dairy industry.

