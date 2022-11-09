Fisherfolk snap up big prizes

The 38 competitors in the Waiheke Fishing and Recreational Club 24 Hour Classic SnapperFishing Competition took to their boats and occupied their favourite land-based nooks, including wharves, from 2pm Saturday 5 November to 2pm Sunday 6 November.

As they and their families enjoyed a free sausage sizzle and plenty of spot prizes, 50 fish were weighed in at the yard on Erua Road on Sunday. All the fish caught went to feed the community.

First place of $500 went to Robbie Greacen for his whopping 8.26kg fish, Dave Tong claimed the second-place prize of $300 with his 4.3kg fish and Mike Aspden’s 3.98kg fish was a close third for $100. The mystery weight prize went to Luke Stout’s 1.48kg snapper, which netted him $300. Jase Gordon’s 1.7kg fish won her the $300 prize in the weight average category. The Encouragement Award went to Gypsy McPhail for her 0.84kg snapper.

Jess Whiting says the club was pleased with the turnout and very thankful for all the community sponsorship.

Waiheke Wāhine is the club’s next event on 15 January 2023. • Sarah Gloyer