Two atypical years of schooling, during which students adapted to new ways of learning, haven’t stopped a sizeable group of Waiheke High School year 13 students from scoring more than $100k worth of scholarships.

Careers advisor Tanique Deacon guides school-leavers through the plethora of options available to them and supports scholarship applications. Deacon says the students’ achievements this year are phenomenal.

“It’s an exceptional year in the way of scholarships. This year the number of scholarships awarded doubled, if not tripled, compared to previous years and one in every six students in our current year 13 group gained a scholarship!

“Not only are we getting better at the application process, but we’re also seeing really exceptional students who take up many of the opportunities available to them and excel in areas within and beyond school.” • Sophie Boladeras

