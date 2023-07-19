Environmentalists scathing of fish-farm “rubber-stamp”

Protect Our Gulf chair Shirin Brown says they are disappointed and surprised the hearing panel rejected all of the Waiheke Regional Council’s proposals for a more cautious approach to the fish farm development. Photo Paul Mitchell

Critics of Pare Hauraki’s controversial Coromandel fish farm are scathing of the recent decision by an independent resource consent hearing panel to give it the go-ahead.

The ruling comes nearly three years after the iwi-owned company first applied to the Waikato Regional Council for resource consent to build a large fish farm in the Coromandel Marine Farming Zone, 11km east of Waiheke. Although supporters touted the economic benefit for Māori and the region, nearly half the public submissions during the consent process opposed the project on environmental grounds.

