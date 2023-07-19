Environmentalists scathing of fish-farm “rubber-stamp”

Critics of Pare Hauraki’s controversial Coromandel fish farm are scathing of the recent decision by an independent resource consent hearing panel to give it the go-ahead.

The ruling comes nearly three years after the iwi-owned company first applied to the Waikato Regional Council for resource consent to build a large fish farm in the Coromandel Marine Farming Zone, 11km east of Waiheke. Although supporters touted the economic benefit for Māori and the region, nearly half the public submissions during the consent process opposed the project on environmental grounds.

