EcoZip donates $2000 to Friends of McKenzie Reserve

A Waiheke adventure tourism company is donating $2000 to the Friends of McKenzie Reserve to aid their conservation efforts.

EcoZip managing director Gavin Oliver says the donation was raised in an ongoing campaign asking visitors to donate $4 each to plant a tree and offset the carbon emissions of their trip.

Over the past four years, these donations have allowed EcoZip to provide thousands of trees to the Waiheke Resources Trust restoration work programme. This year is the first time Eco-Zip has directed the money to another organisation. “We became aware of what the Friends of McKenzie Reserve were doing and thought this would be a great opportunity to support a community-driven organisation, something that is really grassroots.”

Gavin says EcoZip started the campaign because they wanted to help Waiheke and it’s been wildly successful because people are increasingly looking for experiences that also have definable social benefits.

“This way, they’ve been out and had some fun but also contributed to preserving a national treasure like McKenzie Reserve.” • Paul Mitchell

