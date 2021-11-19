Police were called to an accident on Ocean View Road near Little Oneroa Beach overnight on Friday, 12 November.

However, on arrival Sergeant Raymond Matthews says no vehicles were found at the scene and all that remained was a significant amount of debris littering the road.

“We believe the driver flipped the van before it miraculously landed upright. The driver then drove to Matiatia ferry terminal and boarded the last ferry to the city.”

Police have caught up with the vehicle’s owner and are continuing to investigate the crash, in which they say no other vehicles were involved.

“We believe the van hit the curb before it flipped,” says Sgt Matthews.

Auckland Council workers were called to the scene at around midnight to clear the road, which was coated in broken glass.

