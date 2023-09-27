As work starts to remove exotic caulerpa from the seabed around Waiheke, the first suction dredging trial on the pest seaweed wraps up at Aotea/Great Barrier.

A team from NIWA, the Cawthron Institute and suction dredge firm Bay Underwater Services have been working since Monday 18 September to remove the pest seaweed from three defined areas – Schooner Bay, Shoal Bay and Puriri Bay in Tryphena Harbour.

Divers used a device similar to large vacuum cleaner to suck up all visible caulerpa.

Biosecurity New Zealand deputy director-general Stuart Anderson says over 10 tonnes have been removed and securely transported to shore to be disposed of on a rural property near Tryphena.

“Parts of the treated plots have been covered with mats and chlorine granules inserted underneath,” he told Gulf News. “This is to test how well suction alone works, or if the further chlorine treatment is needed.

“The treated sites will be checked monthly through until just before Christmas. This will help us understand the impacts of the treatment on the area and other species, how successful the removal has been and if there is any regrowth of exotic caulerpa.”

• Liza Hamilton

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!