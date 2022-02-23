Delays in Covid-19 test results could mean that active case numbers on Waiheke are higher than known.

Waiheke Medical Centre’s kaiwhakahaere Jayme Kitiona says it is difficult to predict case numbers as there are many varying factors.

“However we expect delays due to PCR processing times. Therefore, the actual numbers are likely higher on the given day. We update the case numbers on the Waiheke Medical Centre website as they come through.”

On Wednesday, 22 February, the centre’s website showed there were 11 active community cases on the island, while Auckland had 1802 newly identified cases and 128 people were in hospital within the region.

Kitiona says all Waiheke primary health care providers are working as a team to ensure this ​information on the website is correct and up to date.

Delays in the return of PCR test results mean the current wait on average is six days.

“Hence why it is important that only people who meet the criteria are tested with a PCR,” Kitiona says.

“We understand the delays and criteria can be frustrating, we are all doing the absolute best we can. There is currently an unpreceded amount of tests going to our labs as the Omicron wave surges. We monitor results closely throughout the day and get this information back to people as soon as we can.”

