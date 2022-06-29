Tomorrow Te Matuku Oysters will close its retail store, which has sat next to Countdown for five years, returning the company’s focus to its roots as a supplier.

Te Matuku director Carlo Simoni says the pandemic did significant economic damage and the effects will be felt long-term.

“Tourism disappeared and many small businesses were forced to close. Our business, like many others, saw revenues decline substantially, which generated substantial losses.” While Te Matuku’s store weathered the storm for two years, it’s been too financially battered to stay open.

Te Matuku processing manager Duana Upchurch, who started the company with her husband, says their customers are very important to everyone at Te Matuku. Although the store will no longer be around, Duana and the crew are working to ensure people can still get their oysters through other shops on the island. Island Grocer and Waiheke Specialtiy Foods are already on board, and Te Matuku is currently working out arrangements with several other outlets. • Paul Mitchell

