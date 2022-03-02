Waiheke medical centres were this week dealing with a steady stream of residents getting tested for Covid-19 as active cases across the country approached 100,000 on Tuesday.

While cars have been queueing on Ocean View Road for testing at the Waiheke Covid-19 Testing Centre, testing is also available at Ostend Medical Centre.

Practice manager Alison Redhead says 50 people were tested at the Ostend clinic on Monday where testing is available for anyone, not just enroled patients.

Redhead says anybody who has Covid-19 symptoms or believes they’ve been in contact with someone who has the virus can get a Rapid Antigen Test at the clinic.

“We ask that people come in their cars and stay in their cars. They get swabbed by someone in PPE. If they call ahead we can book them in to a certain time to ease demand.”

The clinic has systems in place to keep people with Covid-19 symptoms separate from others and anyone with symptoms needing to be checked by a doctor is seen in the clinic’s mobile consult room outside, Redhead says.

In cases where people need a test but don’t have transport, she says the clinic can provide a home-testing kit for someone to pick up for them.

Help with pharmacy needs is also available for people isolating at home. Waiheke Unichem pharmacist Judy Turnbull says a team of volunteers is providing free deliveries of pharmacy products to those isolating. To access this service email team@waihekepharmacy.co.nz

• Erin Johnson

