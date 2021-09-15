Fed up of making the same old kai? Or maybe you’ve been missing the Kai Conscious Café? Join Kathy Voyles live in her kitchen at midday on Friday 17 September to make some simple Tex-Mex for you and your bubble. It’s guaranteed to serve up kitchen chaos, hilarity and hearty comfort food.

“We’ve really missed welcoming the community to the Sustainability Centre on Fridays,” says Kathy. “Doing Kai Conscious Cafe via Zoom will certainly be a new experience for me and I’m hoping to see some familiar faces cooking along with me.

“The Tex-Mex recipe I am making is so simple and it’s one that we regularly serve at the cafe. The taste of it should transport you there in mind if not in body.”

To join in the online workshop, you will need:

1 onion, chopped

1 can of pureed tomatoes

1 can of refried beans

1 can of black or kidney beans, drained

Ground cumin, coriander and chilli

Thai chilli sauce (optional)

1 packet of tortillas or corn chips

Rice (optional)

Suggested toppings are grated cheese, sour cream (Kathy will show you how to make your own sour cream with a lemon or a lime), some jalapenos or fresh chillies and fresh coriander. To go with this simple and delicious dish, Kathy will show you how to make some yellow rice.

Preparation time is 30 minutes with the virtual lunch to be enjoyed Kai Conscious-style at 12.30pm. Washing up is to be arranged according to the viewers’ own schedules! Be ready to ask questions in the chat and share your creations at the end.

To join the cook-along via Zoom, go to the Waiheke Resources Trust Facebook page and register for the event, or you can email info@wrt.org.nz for details.• Erin Johnson