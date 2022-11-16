Waiheke Health Trust is getting a $200,000 replacement for its old X-ray machine, and keeping an essential service on the island, thanks to the community rallying to its call for help.

Trust board chairwoman Mandy Hudson says the community’s response was overwhelming and wonderful and that it feels like the clinic barely got the word out before a deluge of offered donations came in. The clinic can’t share many details yet, since they are still contacting potential and confirmed donors to iron out details, she says.

“But it is taking much more time than we thought it would, because we weren’t expecting this much support. We’re very humbled and grateful for that”.

Mandy says the trust will likely be able to fully update the community on the service’s future before the end of the year. • Paul Mitchell

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!