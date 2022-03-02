Waiheke Boating Club and the Classic Yacht Association’s annual race to Kennedy Point was hampered by lack of wind and the course had to be shortened, with the finish line moved to between Motutapu and Motuihe islands.

The event, held on Saturday 26 February, was won by the classic A class Prize, owned and skippered by Chad Thompson, ahead of fellow A classes Ariki and Ida.

The lack of wind frustrated the skippers and crew of the 11 competing yachts. To add insult to injury, Covid-19 restrictions led to the cancellation of the after-race shore party.

Chad says the racing was nonetheless competitive, although the conditions were too much for some. “The yachts started in a light SE breeze with the gaff-rigged yachts under their large mainsails edging away from the more modern vessels. However, they were all fairly close again at South Wharf on Rangitoto. The tactical decision had to be made to go across to Browns Island looking for the forecast sou’easterly breeze or stick to the Rangitoto shore to await the inevitable sea breeze coming out of Islington Bay. The frustration was too much for some, with three of the competitors withdrawing.” • Jim Birchall

