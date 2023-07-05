Chlöe hears about islanders’ rental woes

The Green Party announced its “pledge to renters” this week, promising to introduce a Renter’s Rights Bill within 100 days if the party is part of the government after the election. This includes three key measures: a rental warrant of fitness to ensure every rental property is safe, warm and healthy, a rent increase cap of no more than three percent a year and a landlord registry to professionalise the rental market.

Auckland Central MP Chlöe Swarbrick has been leading the Greens’ campaign, gathering stories from landlords and tenants around the country about issues they face in the current rental market – including a recent visit to Waiheke to discuss those matters with local groups. The campaign has garnered more than 700 submissions. “[They show] the status quo is not working for landlords or tenants… that the worst mistakes and issues for landlords happened because they don’t know the law and their responsibilities and rights.”

• Paul Mitchell

