The Waiheke Community Cinema’s Latin America and Spanish Film Festival is back to promote community inclusion and diversity. Starting on 19 November at 5pm, the event will include a list of nine selected Latin American and Spanish films.

Projectionist Michael Somers and front-of-house co-ordinator Jane Scarles are hosting the film festival to celebrate Waiheke’s cosmopolitan essence.

“This is a programme put out by the Latin American embassies and Spain. They [the organisers] rotate the chairmanship of the committee annually, so different organisations get the chance to promote it,” says Michael.

Argentinian ambassador Maria Belen Bogado will be making her first trip to the island and says she’s looking forward to getting to know its people since she has friends here.

Michael says: “This festival is quite special because it’s organised by the Argentine embassy, and here at Waiheke we have a large Argentinian community.”

• Silvia Massa

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!