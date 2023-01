Mother nature delivered varied conditions over the holidays. Sunny days were perfect for lazy beach expeditions and leisurely soaks in the sea. Intermittent onshore winds and decent waves kept everyone from kite surfers, board sailors, kite boarders, boogie boarders, body surfers, surfers, kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders invigorated. As the official period came to a close, just enough rain began to fall to replenish the water tanks.

• Sarah Gloyer