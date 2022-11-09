The Waiheke Garden festival was a resounding success this year for those who were in attendance. The ten gardens opened to visitors for the event ranged from immaculate landscaped glamour to abundant cottage gardens bought to full glory during the Covid lockdowns.

Jassy Dean Trust chairman Greg Dean told his elated team of volunteers and garden owners on Sunday evening that both ticket sales and visitor numbers had doubled.

Event Co Ordinator, Sally Ewer says the number of ticket sales were between 1200-1300 and they are still being tallied. Proceeds from the event have exceeded $70,000 and go to the Jassy Dean Trust.

This includes $30,000 that came in from a wide range of initiatives in the gardens themselves, including one selling the results of months of propagated plants, a tea-and-scones initiative, sales of repurposed rustic garden memorabilia and that most useful of horticultural must-haves, worm farm products.

The Jassy Dean Trust exists to provide financial assistance when tamariki are unwell or have a disability. The trust’s aim is to reduce stress so that parents can focus on their child’s health and wellbeing. Programmes that are funded include a neuro-development programme at Waiheke Primary school and Raukatauri Music Therapy for children with special needs.

