The first Waiheke Biketober event for the year, a fridge crawl by bike, took place on Saturday 15 October. Cycle Action Waiheke partnered with Love Food Hate Waste to offer a fun social ride that involved good food and socialising. Biketober events are aimed at sharing the fun of everyday cycling and giving participants the confidence to be able to choose the right bike for short trips.

A group of initially 16 participants, later joined by ‘fridge hosts’ Edwin Monk-Fromont, Evan te Boekhorst and Josh and Tamara Anderson, started out at the Ostend Market Reserve on a mix of electric and ‘acoustic’ bikes. First stop was at Palm Beach, where chai tea and baked treats were served. Host Edwin led the group down a garden path to discover a nikau grove, where they played an impromptu game of ninja. There was an unscheduled stop at the garden of a participant who had excess greens to share. Many of the cyclists left with panniers overflowing with parsley, spinach and other greens.