Located in the back of the Sustainability Centre, Waiheke’s community bicycle centre Bike Box is transforming into Bike Hub Waiheke. The hub’s big launch will be celebrated this Friday 21 July at 2pm with music, free kai, giveaways and guest speakers.

Cycle Action Waiheke members originally established Bike Box with support from the sustainability group Waiheke Resources Trust and the Waiheke Local Board. The centre’s members used to work out of a modified container originally donated by Mainfreight, which Waiheke carpenter Neil Middleton neatly fitted out.

Read the full story in Gulf News – out now!