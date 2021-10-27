Senior students at Waiheke High School made a return to class on Tuesday, greeted by 100% double-vaccinated staff, all with negative Covid results and gleaming classrooms.

Principal Jude Young estimated that around 75% of year 11 to 13 students were in attendance, masked up and keeping a one-metre distance. They are gearing up for formal tests in school next week after extended disruption to their learning due to the pandemic.

“Generally, there have been no problems with masks, people are respectful of that because the message from the staff is, ‘You don’t wear them, you go home’. It’s about the greater good,” said the principal. “Also, use your brains, if you are not feeling well, stay at home and have a test.

“This is our second year with it [Covid] and we are pretty mindful. I feel really impressed with the kids, they know the rules.”

Windows and doors will remain open in the school, weather permitting, to improve ventilation, and students are advised to stay outside during intervals and lunchtime. Water fountains have been turned off. •Liza Hamilton

