Gulf News is still waiting for a twice-delayed response from Auckland Transport, with regards to an official information act (OIA) request made over a month ago to follow up on previous reporting on the Mātiatia Wharf taxes.

The request asked questions relating to fees and charges for ferry operators using the Auckland Transport facilities, including berthing spots, at the Downtown Ferry Terminal, Devonport and Mātiatia Wharf, and how much annual revenue was collected from them over the past five years.

The request was sent on 4 August, but because it was sent to the Auckland Council Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act (LGOIMA) team who then transferred it to Auckland Transport’s LGOIMA team, it was “officially” received on 11 August.

The act states a response must be made within 20 working days, putting the due date on 8 September. One day before that deadline, Auckland Transport said it would need more time and “we aim to have this information ready by 15 September 2023, or sooner.”

The same response was given when Gulf News checked in on 13 September, two days before the new deadline.

On 15 September, Auckland Transport notified Gulf News it needed more time. “I will be back in touch with you by September 22 with either an update or the information,” writes the ‘LGOIMA Business Partner’ managing the request.

Gulf News has asked Auckland Transport, considering this is the second extension, to provide a reason for the delay and if they could provide at least a partial response. As of time of going to print, we have not yet received a reply. • Paul Mitchell

