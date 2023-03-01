The Waiheke Jazz Festival is set to kick-start its series with an all-star line-up for Good Friday Groove at Allpress Olive Grove’s amphitheatre on 7 April.

Starting at 11.30am, the evening will include New Zealand music icons like Hello Sailor, White Chapel Jak, Hipstamatics and Midge Marsden.

“The last time we performed on the island was for the 2021 Waiheke Jazz Festival on the same Friday show. It was incredible. There was such a vibe,” says White Chapel Jak lead singer Bonnie Hurunui.

