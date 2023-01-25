Fresh from her 2022 European tour, Waiheke’s Princess Chelsea has bowed to popular demand to add an island date to her schedule – at Oneroa’s Artworks Theatre on February 17.

Promoting her Everything is Going to be Alright album, the extended tour will also take in a benefit gig for underground music venue Auckland Wine Cellar on Karangahape Road.

Along with her multi-instrumental band, Chelsea has lived and breathed the new set for the past eight months on the road.

She’s now looking forward to bringing it home, with a live show featuring some of Auckland’s best and brightest young musicians including Joe Kaptein (Muroki), Jasmine Balmer (Being), David Harris (Sulfate), Simeon Kavanagh-Vincent (Phoebe Rings, Lucky Boy), and Joshua Worthington-Church (Exploding Rainbow Orchestra).

Those lucky enough to catch her seven-piece band at the Powerstation show in December have been calling it ‘the show of the year’. Expect lights, live visuals and lots of instruments. • Liza Hamilton

