Princess Chelsea extends her Everything is Going to Be Alright tour to Waiheke. Photo Jonathan Bree

Fresh from her 2022 European tour, Waiheke’s Princess Chelsea has bowed to popular demand to add an island date to her schedule – at Oneroa’s Artworks Theatre on February 17.

Promoting her Everything is Going to be Alright album, the extended tour will also take in a benefit gig for underground music venue Auckland Wine Cellar on Karangahape Road.

Along with her multi-instrumental band, Chelsea has lived and breathed the new set for the past eight months on the road. 

She’s now looking forward to bringing it home, with a live show featuring some of Auckland’s best and brightest young musicians including Joe Kaptein (Muroki), Jasmine Balmer (Being), David Harris (Sulfate), Simeon Kavanagh-Vincent (Phoebe Rings, Lucky Boy), and Joshua Worthington-Church (Exploding Rainbow Orchestra).

Those lucky enough to catch her seven-piece band at the Powerstation show in December have been calling it ‘the show of the year’. Expect lights, live visuals and lots of instruments. • Liza Hamilton

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!

Subscribe and read Gulf News and Waiheke Weekender Online

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR