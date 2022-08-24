Aces high for inaugural Casino Night fundraiser

It was a glittering night of glamour and fun for Waiheke Island Pony Club’s inaugural Casino Night fundraiser last Saturday night.

Professional croupiers ran games of blackjack, poker and roulette to a backdrop of sparkling red and gold, as guests were guided through the night by energetic MCs Caroline Ryan and Matt Harte, enjoyed fabulous food dished up by Veronica Bond, Shantala Tengblad and Tania Twentyman, then danced the winter’s night away to tunes from top DJ Chuggy G.

Two thousand dollars worth of digger hire from Land Developers, a fishing charter with On The Hunt and a night of luxury accommodation for two at Winemaker’s Loft prompted fast and furious bidding in the live auctions, while more than twenty generous and predominantly local businesses provided many stylish prizes for the silent auctions and spot prizes on the night.

All funds raised will go towards improving facilities and opportunities for youth at Waiheke Island Pony Club and the club’s District Commissioner, Mair Brooks, was enthusiastic about the event.

“We have just been overwhelmed by the support and generosity we have received from the community.

“This will be the club’s 50th season and we kicked it off with an amazing event of fun, glamour and the chance to connect after a tough winter. The funds raised will be a game changer for us to increase how we can provide equestrian sport to our tamariki and rangatahi on the island, so watch this space.” • Bryony Cole