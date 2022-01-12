Join us for a Summer evening stroll through Surfdale village, Waiheke Island for Artisphere’s Surfdale Art Stroll tomorrow, 14 January, from 6 to 8 pm. This is a self-guided walk between four art exhibitions in Surfdale. Gail Barratt’s ceramic sculptures and paintings by Jamie Reid will be on display in The Blue Rabbit Gallery (next to the Blue Rabbit Cafe – formerly Found), works by Ingrid Berzins and Daisyland are on display in the Ostend Gallery in Surfdale, sculptural work by Belinda Fabris and Liz Harrop will be shown in The Middle Restaurant and Bar’s tropical garden and, finally, Harry Macintosh’s Into This exhibition continues at Gallery Anomalous.

