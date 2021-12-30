A Waiheke art tour distilled into a single visit

Fancy a trawl around all Waiheke’s many artists’ studios and galleries without having to step out of a single room? Then the latest exhibition at the Waiheke Community Art Gallery should be right up your street.

The show features dozens of the Waiheke artists who are also showcased in the 2022 Waiheke Art Map and provides the perfect preview of the kind of work you would find on a visit or tour of their open studios or galleries.

More than 43 studios are featured in the Waiheke Art Map, so there’s a diversity of visual arts experiences to be explored and more than enough to keep art fanatics interested for a day trip, a weekend visit, or a whole season’s holidaying.

“Each year we welcome new artists to the Waiheke Art Map, as Waiheke becomes a haven for artists given the clarity of light and community support which underpins their creativity,” says Gallery Director Linda Chalmers, “so there is always something new and different to experience.

“You’ll discover artists and artisans that include painters, photographers, ceramic artists, sculptors, plus a hat-maker and a bespoke shoe-maker.”

Also on show at the gallery at the moment is Teri Parat’s exhibition, The Art of Bloom. Parat combines portraiture with her love of garments and textures, and embellishes her figures with an exotic botanical world. The exhibition, says Linda, is an example of accomplished oil painting.

The Annex Gallery features a range of objects by some of New Zealand most accomplished ceramicists, glassmakers and sculptors, with abstract wall works by Hamilton artist Gaye Jurisich and Waiheke artist Preston Camp.

The Gallery is open seven days from 10am to 4pm but will be closed on New Year’s Day. •