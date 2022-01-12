Steve Edwards is a Waiheke singer-songwriter who is making a dent in the international music scene.

After several years performing with bands on the festival circuit in the UK, Steve, who originally hails from the West Coast, has transplanted to Waiheke and lives in Woodside Bay.

His new album Born comes hot on the heels of a well-received video for the single titled Fallen, which has gone viral six weeks after being posted to Steve’s YouTube channel-currently sitting at 311,000 views and growing. The video took only five days to power to 100,000 views and has grown exponentially since.

For comparison, chart-topping superstar Lorde’s single Royals was a slow burn, taking longer to break the 100k barrier.

