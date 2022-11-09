The rising star of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Anita Wigl’it, will perform her solo act Funny Gurl at Artworks on Friday 18 November, at 7.30pm. The show is a recap of the artist’s pivotal life moments and what made her who she is.

“It’s basically the story of my life,” says Anita.

“It’s split into four parts, the first one being about when [I was] growing up and realised I was gay. About being flamboyant and wanting to dress up in costumes”.

“The next part is about discovering drag in my early days, and we go through the photos of the first time I was in drag. How awful I used to look with my makeup on back then.”

The drag artist also dips her toes into her adult dating life, sharing her experiences with the audience and doing some back-and-forth banter to encourage public participation.

“The last part is about my experience with Ru Paul’s Drag Race. How I got to tour around and how all the good and bad things that happened in my life led to me now getting to live a life that I love.”

Anita says her show is an opportunity to learn how to laugh at oneself and how to become the person you want to be.

“That’s why I share the photos. So we can all laugh about it,” she says. • Silvia Massa.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!