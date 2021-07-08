LATEST NEWS
Waiheke Comedy blasts off into A Space Oddity
Waiheke Comedy launches into outer space with its latest show, 2021: A Space Oddity. Known for popular stage soap operas Ostenders and Rocky Baywatch, Waiheke...
Delay wall work until autumn, says expert
Massey University’s Professor John Cockrem visited Pūtiki Bay last Friday, having already given Auckland Council his preliminary assessment of a revised management plan for...
“It’s not over until it’s over” – Ihumātao activist
Lawyer and activist for Māori land rights, Pania Newton, sat on the breakwater at kennedy Point with a group of ten people from Ihumātao...
Scores strip off to enjoy a mid-winter swim
A bright and chilly day provided perfect conditions for last weekend’s leg of the Ocean Swim Series held between Little O and the main...
Students get a taste of working life
Waiheke High School students would like to give a shout-out to all the workplaces that opened their doors last week for career taster days. Year...
DJ and Olympians ready for Waiheke chills and thrills
Around 1000 brave souls, including an Olympic swimmer or two, will take to the chilly waters of Oneroa this weekend as part of the...
Huge subdivision set for coastal site
A massive slice of island paradise bordering Awaawaroa Bay is set to be split up into 18 new lifestyle blocks if a consent application...
Bikebox touches down in Oneroa
Concern is rising for people’s safety after a flashpoint between security guards and protesters swimming in the Kennedy Point construction zone on Tuesday. A bright...
Young musos on stairway to stardom
Waiheke High School music stars Lily Atu and Jono Benzur have won Auckland’s solo-duo heat of Smokefreerockquest. The pair performed under the name Friends of...
Between the rocks and a hard place
Kathryn Ngapo arrived back on Waiheke last Wednesday night and was keen to support the kororā protectors at Pūtiki Bay as the drama of...
Read Gulf News and Waiheke Weekender online
Keep connected and up-to-date from your mobile device or computer with digital editions of Gulf News and Waiheke Weekender delivered to your inbox. Click the images below to subscribe online today!
Get Gulf News delivered to your doorstep!
The local paper run is back! Sign up today to receive the latest news delivered straight to your home, whether you’re on the island or not. Click here to sign up for home delivery.