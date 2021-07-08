Home

Waiheke Comedy launches into outer space with its latest show, 2021: A Space Oddity.  Known for popular stage soap operas Ostenders and Rocky Baywatch, Waiheke...
Massey University’s Professor John Cockrem visited Pūtiki Bay last Friday, having already given Auckland Council his preliminary assessment of a revised management plan for...
Lawyer and activist for Māori land rights, Pania Newton, sat on the breakwater at kennedy Point with a group of ten people from Ihumātao...
A bright and chilly day provided perfect conditions for last weekend’s leg of the Ocean Swim Series held between Little O and the main...
Waiheke High School students would like to give a shout-out to all the workplaces that opened their doors last week for career taster days. Year...
Around 1000 brave souls, including an Olympic swimmer or two, will take to the chilly waters of Oneroa this weekend as part of the...
A massive slice of island paradise bordering Awaawaroa Bay is set to be split up into 18 new lifestyle blocks if a consent application...
Concern is rising for people’s safety after a flashpoint between security guards and protesters swimming in the Kennedy Point construction zone on Tuesday. A bright...
Waiheke High School music stars Lily Atu and Jono Benzur have won Auckland’s solo-duo heat of Smokefreerockquest. The pair performed under the name Friends of...
Kathryn Ngapo arrived back on Waiheke last Wednesday night and was keen to support the  kororā protectors at Pūtiki Bay as the drama of...

