Three bright young Waiheke Primary School students have come up with an enterprising way to link the hundreds of sportsmen and women on the island.

The new online Waiheke Sports directory is the brainchild of 12-year-olds Samantha Simes, Giorgia Petronelli and Ella Niwa, who wanted to raise awareness of all the potential sports on offer and help people get involved.

Ella said the site emerged from a school project.

“My idea was to do something around getting more people into sports,” she said. “But the idea was Giorgia’s, she was struggling to get an idea first so I told her to do something around sports, then she came up with an amazing idea to make a website with all the sports on the island.

“When we were chosen to work together overall we were thrilled with our group and knew we would work well together.”

