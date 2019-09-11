A budding Waiheke scientist has made a money-saving discovery that when it comes to dishwasher tablets on Waiheke, half a tablet works just as well as a whole one.

11-year-old Hannah Anderson has already won an award for her school project and says her study shows that households don’t have to discharge as many chemicals into their septic tanks and can save money by using less cleaning product.

Hannah carried out research for a school project which she called Protecting our Wai.

“I was investigating if we can reduce the chemical discharge into our waterways by using less than a whole dishwasher tablet each time we use the dishwasher,” says Hannah, who is in year seven at Saint Kentigern College.

“I wanted to find a science project topic that was relevant to living here on Waiheke Island. I had been thinking about the pollution of Little Oneroa stream and wondering what we could do to reduce the pollution. As we live with septic systems on Waiheke, everything that goes down our drains ends up back in the environment.” • Erin Johnson

