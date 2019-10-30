Family, friends and admirers from Waiheke last month joined the Q Theatre audience for the first night of Kit Reilly’s Utopia #9.

For someone who has so recently graduated from his fulltime dance education, Waiheke born and raised Kit Reilly has attained the mammoth achievement of staging his own performance concept, as part of the recent Tempo Dance Festival at Auckland’s major contemporary performance venue, Q Theatre.

Kit himself designed, choreographed, danced, composed the sound score and directed this startling production, with innovative costume, lighting and video footage by Jodi Walker, Paul Bennett and Eli Cantwell, respectively.