“This is a proud day for Fullers and the Waiheke Bus Company,” Fullers CEO Mike Horne said at the launch of the island’s first six electric buses this week.

“This is the result of two years of planning and collaboration. Now is the right time to invest in green technology.”

Also attending her first official duties on Waiheke, Auckland Central Green MP Chloe Swarbrick was on hand to congratulate the winners of a youth art competition, with the six winning works displayed on the backs of the new buses.

Libby Ramsey, a 12-year-old Te Huruhi Primary School student, won the art competition and cut the ribbon launching the fleet of EVs with a pair of golden scissors. Another winner was 18-year-old Sophie Lewis. The upcoming designer created her vision of what Waiheke would look like with zero-emissions using Adobe Illustrator.

“I’m passionate about the ocean, coral and all marine life. I know how pollution affects the ocean so I wanted to show what it could look like with zero-emissions,” Sophie said.

“Emissions heat up the ocean, making it too hot for coral to handle and the coral then bleaches. So my design is reflective of the tranquility and fragility of coral as an eco-system that provides for many marine creatures.” • Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!