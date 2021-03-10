Work was due to start on the marina at Kennedy Point as Gulf News went to print on Wednesday, capping off a dramatic 24 hours at the pōhutukawa-fringed bay.

Early on the morning of Tuesday 9 March, the five directors of Kennedy Point Marina and people involved with the design and build of the marina joined Ngāti Pāoa kaumatua Harley Wade and Hadyn Solomon on a launch in the bay for a blessing.

Waiheke residents were alerted to the morning’s activity at the bay when a large barge arrived and was manoeuvred into position near the seawall.

Kennedy Point Marina project manager Scott Fickling said surveyors were already on site on Tuesday surveying to ensure piles would be driven into the correct place on the seabed.

Mr Fickling said he expected the first piles for the wharf, which will attach to the seawall next to the road, would be driven into the seabed on Wednesday. Over the next six to eight weeks work would move towards the seawall with a couple of dozen key wharf piles to go in.

“It is effectively drilling and driving piles, install, repeat,” Mr Fickling said.

He expects the barge to be in the bay for around 12 months but says residents will not face traffic disruptions at the busy ferry terminal as all the initial work takes place in the water.

• Erin Johnson

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!